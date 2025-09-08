Ilocos region welcomes NSTW launch

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) announced Monday that this year’s National Science and Technology Week (NSTW) will be held from 18 to 21 November in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said the event will be held at several venues, including SM City Laoag, Robinsons Place Laoag, Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena, Laoag City Auditorium and Ilocandia Cultural Center.

Solidum said the week-long celebration, with the theme “Building Smart and Sustainable Communities,” will showcase the latest local technological breakthroughs and developments.

The annual event, which is in its third year being held outside of Metro Manila, aims to be a platform for innovation, advocacy, and networking among various stakeholders.

“Science and technology must be felt by every Filipino, wherever they are,” Solidum said, using the Filipino phrase, “Agham na Ramdam,” or “science that is felt.”

He added that the event is more than just an exhibit; it is a space for communities, researchers, scientists, local leaders and policymakers to “turn innovation into action.”