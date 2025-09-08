Huskers near pro dreams

Quezon Province beams with pride after seeing all of its six players getting drafted during the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Annual Rookie Draft last Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Huskers team manager Atty. Donn Kapunan told DAILY TRIBUNE he was happy seeing his wards fulfill their dreams of making it to the country’s premier professional league.

LJay Gonzales pulled off the biggest surprise when he was chosen fifth by NLEX while Will Gozum went to Phoenix with the No. 8, Ximone Sandagon joined Blackwater with the 15th pick, Vince Magbuhos got recruited by Meralco with the 19th pick, Judel Fuentes went to NLEX with the 41st pick, and Joshua Yerro connived with Magnolia with the 42nd pick.

All of them will start playing for their respective teams as soon as their contracts with the Huskers expire on 31 December.

Kapunan said the recruitment of their players underscores the effectiveness of their program in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

“We’re very happy that we were able to help these kids achieve their dreams in being drafted in the PBA. Of course, these are their lifelong dreams as an athlete,” Kapunan said.

“But more than the fact that the Quezon Huskers were able to support them in their dreams, for me it shows that there’s a good program in place.”

Since joining the MPBL two years ago, the Huskers have been competitive.

As a new team, they made it to the quarterfinals in 2023 before finally barging into the finals this year, where they got clobbered by the Justine Baltazar-led Pampanga Giant Lanterns in a best-of-three series.

This season, the Huskers are on top of the North Division with 22 wins in 26 matches, putting them on track for their breakthrough title.

Despite losing some of his key players, Kapunan is hardly worried as they are working hard to recruit some of the best talents available to continue their winning legacy.

“It’s okay. We have reached out to collegiate standouts. We are also trying to get some Filipino-foreigners by next season so that the Huskers won’t be incapacitated,” Kapunan said.

“Rest assured, the Quezon Huskers will remain very competitive in the next seasons to come.”

Kapunan said the Huskers’ doors remain open should their players fail to land a PBA contract.

“Should there be any hitches along the way, should they not be able to obtain contracts, they are welcome to come back. They are welcome anytime they can go back home in Quezon,” said Kapunan, giving special credit to the hard work of the coaching staff led by Eric Gonzales and top deputy Nash Racela.

