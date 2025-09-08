FTSC: Catalysts of Phl exports and investments

I mentioned the Foreign Trade Service Corps in my previous column because I am proud to have worked with the hardworking and passionate men and women of the FTSC during my DTI days and with some of them when I was with IPOPHL.

In the world of economic diplomacy, behind the robust figures of Philippine exports and investments, stand unsung heroes — the men and women of the Foreign Trade Service Corps. As the country’s economic diplomats, these dedicated officers traverse global markets, forging pathways for Filipino goods and investors abroad.

Their impact is tangible. In July 2025, the Philippines’ total export sales climbed to US$7.34 billion, up from US$6.25 billion a year earlier. This figure reflects not only global demand but also the strategic efforts of the FTSC in securing market access, facilitating standards compliance, and championing SMEs on the international stage.

They always make sure they support Filipinos participating in trade fairs abroad by promoting their products and connecting them with interested foreign buyers.

On the investment front, the data tells a layered story. For the full year 2024, net FDI totaled US$8.93 billion, a modest 0.1-percent increase from 2023. However, early 2025 saw a slowdown: January to May inflows totaled just US$2.96 billion.

We all know that courting targeted investors takes time. The FTSC works with and supports our Investment Promotion Agencies (IPA) during missions abroad by preparing their itinerary, coordinating meetings, organizing business events, and inviting representatives from the different companies to attend the business events.

They also organize business events and meetings during presidential visits abroad. As their supervising undersecretary then, I was able to visit some posts and they always made sure that your presence is maximized to the hilt. One time, former DTI Sec Mon Lopez even commented, “pwede bang jumingle (can I take a leak)?”

Despite these fluctuations, the FTSC’s role remains pivotal. Whether courting investors, facilitating negotiations, or highlighting the Philippines’ unique advantages—young talent, strategic location, and complimenting industries—FTSC officers act as both emissaries and gatekeepers, ensuring that opportunities materialize despite uncertainty even if they single-handedly have do all the work in some posts with no or minimal local hires.

Moreover, the FTSC’s contributions extend beyond numbers. They lay the groundwork for landmark investments: from the US-private equity firm KKR’s US$400 million injection into telecom infrastructure, to the UAE’s landmark US$15 billion clean energy initiative aimed at delivering up to 1 GW of renewable power by 2030, data centers, ports and logistics.

These wins shape not just economic data, but the trajectory of the nation toward a greener, more connected, and resilient future. They underscore the transformative role of trade diplomacy—especially in aligning foreign partners with Philippine development goals.

While majority of the posts concentrate on trade and investments, the posts in Geneva, Jakarta, Beijing, Washington D.C., and Brussels play a vital role in advancing the Philippines’ trade policy agenda on the global stage and ensure that the country’s interests are well represented in bilateral, regional, and multilateral platforms— including high-level meetings with the Philippines’ economic partners to improve market access, reduce trade barriers, and unlock opportunities for Philippine businesses.

The FTSC also serves as a key source of global commercial intelligence for Philippine stakeholders, providing timely and relevant market insights to support international business expansion.

Yet, even as these officers bring in contracts, investments, export deals, and put forward our interests in policy discussions, their work often remains invisible to the public. But each shipment secured, each investor won, represents employment for Filipinos, livelihoods supported, businesses strengthened, and economic sovereignty upheld.

Now is the time to elevate the status of the FTSC—to invest in their training, modernize their tools, increase its budget and add more posts abroad from 29 in 21 countries to as many embassies we now have.

Then, and maybe up to now, it is sad that each post is operating on a meager budget. A post handling multiple countries always runs the risk of spending its annual budget in just a matter of months by just visiting one or two countries in his/her coverage. Doing so is not merely a nod to merit; it’s a strategic investment in the competitiveness and adaptability of Philippine trade and investment.

In an unpredictable global landscape—with shifting tariffs, evolving technologies, and intensifying geopolitical pressures—the FTSC stands as a beacon of consistency and confidence. Recognizing them is not just an act of gratitude; it’s an affirmation of the Philippines’ ambition to thrive on the world stage.