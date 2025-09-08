Flood control projects under scrutiny amid allegations of 'ghost' projects

Flood control projects across the country are under heavy scrutiny amid allegations of ghost projects, slippages, and corruption scandals that have long plagued the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Critics and watchdog groups have raised concerns that some projects were declared “completed” on paper despite being visibly unfinished, defective, or of substandard quality.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself flagged these irregularities during recent inspections, noting that numerous flood control projects listed as “finished” in official records turned out to be incomplete or below standards on the ground. The issue has sparked public outrage, adding pressure on the DPWH to respond to allegations of mismanagement and possible collusion with favored contractors.

The controversy has escalated to the national stage, with the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the House Infrastructure Committee launching separate investigations. Lawmakers are looking into reports of “ghost” projects, bid-rigging, and suspicions that certain politically connected contractors have been cornering multi-billion peso contracts despite questionable capacity to deliver. Subpoenas have already been issued to firms that failed to appear in congressional hearings, while civil society groups have called for an independent audit of thousands of flood control projects nationwide.

Amid these scandals, DPWH employees say they too have been affected. Several sources revealed that some staff have stopped wearing their official uniforms to avoid being targeted in public. Reports of personnel being harassed, shouted at, or belittled outside their workplaces have left even those not under investigation feeling anxious and stigmatized.

The DPWH Central Office, however, clarified that there is no national memorandum or directive suspending the wearing of uniforms for employees. It stressed that uniform use remains the default policy. Still, the agency noted that the head of office may, upon his or her discretion, suspend the wearing of uniforms when circumstances demand it, such as in cases where employee safety is at risk.

District Engineers, including Raynaldo Ablog of the DPWH Ilocos Sur First District Engineering Office and Engineer Glenn Reyes of the DPWH Second Engineering District, have denied the existence of ghost projects in their jurisdictions. Both insisted that their works followed DPWH design specifications, with Reyes even offering to make his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) available upon request to prove transparency.

DPWH Region 1 Director Ronnel Tan, for his part, reiterated that the agency’s priority remains the safety of its personnel while assuring the public that all flood control projects in the region—and nationwide—comply with technical standards. He added that under warranty provisions, contractors are obligated to correct any defects found in completed works.

Tan confirmed that he and all district engineers in Region 1 have submitted their courtesy resignations to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, in line with the latter’s directive for a sweeping resignation of top officials as part of an internal cleansing drive. He also welcomed the lifestyle check ordered by President Marcos, stressing that transparency and accountability are non-negotiable in public service.

Still, Tan maintained that his office is open to scrutiny. “We are not avoiding the media. We will continue to work with the press because we recognize their role in informing the public,” he said.