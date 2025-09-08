Five minors rescued from online exploitation in Leyte

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have rescued five minors and arrested one suspect in two separate operations against online sexual abuse and exploitation in Ormoc City, Leyte.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the operations were conducted by the NBI’s Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) and the Eastern Visayas Regional Office (NBI-EVRO).

The first case, initiated from a referral by the Department of Justice – Office of Cybercrime (DOJ-OOC), involved a 15-year-old victim. Investigations revealed that her mother was communicating with a foreign national, identified as JP Chase from Alabama, USA, and distributing Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) via Facebook Messenger. The victim was rescued on August 27 and placed under the care of the Ormoc City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

In the second case, reports from Google and Facebook led to the identification of another mother allegedly exploiting her own children.

The suspect was found to have been uploading explicit videos of her child to YouTube and distributing the material via Messenger.

On 2 September, a joint operation resulted in the arrest of the mother and the rescue of four female victims, aged 3, 4, 7, and 8. Several electronic devices were seized as evidence.

The arrested suspect faces charges under Republic Act No. 11930 (Anti-OSAEC and CSAEM Act), the Cybercrime Prevention Act, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act (RA 7610).

The rescued minors are currently under the temporary custody of the Ormoc CSWDO.