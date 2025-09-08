Final SCTEX toll hike starts tomorrow

Motorists using the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) will begin paying higher toll rates starting Tuesday, 9 September, after the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) authorized the implementation of the third and final tranche of adjustments originally scheduled for 2021 and 2023.

Class 1 vehicles will pay an additional P0.64 per kilometer, Class 2 an additional P1.29, and Class 3 an additional P1.93. This translates to an extra P25, P51, and P75, respectively, for trips from Mabalacat City (Mabiga Interchange) to Tarlac.

For motorists traveling from Mabalacat City (Mabiga Interchange) to Tipo, Hermosa, Bataan (near Subic Freeport), the additional charges will be P40 for Class 1, P80 for Class 2, and P121 for Class 3.

Meanwhile, those traveling the entire SCTEX stretch from Tipo to Tarlac will pay an extra P66, P131, and P197, depending on vehicle class.

The TRB said the new rates followed “strict compliance with regulatory procedures and thorough review.”

The adjustments are part of the approved 2020/2022 petition for periodic adjustments due in 2021 and 2023, which the TRB, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, and NLEX Corp. agreed to implement in three tranches “to lessen the impact on motorists.”

Over the past years, infrastructure and enhancement projects were rolled out along SCTEX to improve safety and convenience.

These include the completion of the New Clark City Interchange, RFID and toll system upgrades with Neology antennas and stickers, additional CCTV cameras and speed monitoring systems, and repairs to the Porac-Gumain Bridge, with mitigation efforts at the Pasig-Potrero Bridge still ongoing.

Routine maintenance such as signage replacement, pavement repairs, crack sealing, and repainting of road furniture also continue.

Rainwater collection systems have been installed at the Floridablanca and Dinalupihan rest bays, while solar-powered lights integrated with wind turbines are planned to support sustainable road operations.

“These efforts reflect the tollway company’s unwavering commitment to delivering fast, reliable, and safe road access, while driving innovation and environmental responsibility for the benefit of all motorists,” the operator said.