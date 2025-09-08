Faulty water infrastructure

It is said that the well-being of a community depends on its prioritizing public health and safety above all else. This includes not only implementing effective healthcare policies but also ensuring that everyone has access to quality medical services.

Cebu City Councilor Harry Eran’s recent resolution urging the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to address improperly managed water distribution lines is not just timely, but critical.

Specifically, the councilor has urged the Metropolitan Cebu Water District to remove the water distribution lines submerged in canals immediately.

He expressed the city government’s concern over the safety and sanitation risks posed by water lines in the city that remain either exposed or submerged in unsanitary drainage canals, thereby increasing the risk of contamination and waterborne diseases.

These pipes, as stated in the resolution, have acted as obstructions within drainage systems that often trap solid waste and floating debris, resulting in clogged waterways, stagnation, and worsening sanitary conditions.

Eran has also asked the MCWD to formulate and implement a comprehensive plan for the proper management, upgrade, and maintenance of its water distribution lines within the City of Cebu.

It’s hard to ignore the staggering implications of allowing water pipes to remain submerged in dirty drainage canals, posing severe risks of contamination and the spread of waterborne diseases.

Cebu City, like many urban areas, faces numerous challenges, including traffic congestion and waste management issues. Yet, water infrastructure often languishes in the background until it becomes a glaring problem.

Eran rightly highlights the sanitation risks presented by exposed and improperly installed water pipes. Such negligence not only threatens public health but also compromises the integrity of our city’s infrastructure.

It’s shocking that in this day and age, we still encounter water lines that serve as more than just conduits for clean water; they are obstacles to drainage systems, contributing to clogged waterways and deteriorating sanitary conditions.

Civic responsibility demands that we offer our constituents not just basic services, but services that are functional and safe. The Local Government Code of 1991 clearly outlines the local government’s obligation to protect the welfare of its citizens.

It’s time to prioritize our water distribution network to ensure it remains a source of health and convenience rather than a vector of disease.

The concern over the recent pipeline repair activities damaging newly paved roads is yet another layer of an ongoing, frustrating situation. The city is investing significantly in infrastructure improvement, yet these repairs risk obliterating progress.

MCWD must implement a comprehensive plan that integrates modern, standardized materials and methods, ensuring that both roadways and water distribution lines are upgraded in tandem.

The MCWD needs to adopt innovative approaches that adhere to international best practices. The residents of Cebu City deserve a distribution network that combines modernity and safety, incorporating advanced technology for effective management.

Finally, we should call for a leadership change in the water district. The previous two administrations appointed the present appointees, so it is time to replace them with new executives.

