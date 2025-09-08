Fake licenses put DPWH engineers under probe

Two Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers are facing summons from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for allegedly using fake driver’s licenses to enter casinos, as revealed in the Senate probe on flood control projects.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez directed the LTO to verify the authenticity of the licenses presented during the hearing.

“Based on LTO’s investigation, there are no licenses issued under the names of Marvin Santos De Guzman and Joseph Castro Villegas, the aliases used by the two DPWH engineers present in the hearing,” the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said in a statement on Monday.

The LTO has been ordered to issue a Show Cause Order against the engineers and submit a report to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

The DoTr said it “reiterates its commitment to uphold integrity and accountability in all its attached agencies and assures the public of its support for any investigation requiring its assistance.”