Fake licenses lead to DPWH engineers’ probe

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned two Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers after they allegedly used fake driver’s licenses to enter casinos. The licenses were presented as evidence during a Senate hearing on flood control projects.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez directed the LTO to verify the authenticity of the documents.

“Based on LTO’s investigation, there are no licenses issued under the names of Marvin Santos De Guzman and Joseph Castro Villegas, the aliases used by the two DPWH engineers present in the hearing,” the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said in a statement Monday.

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza said he immediately ordered the agency’s Licensing Division to check the system after the licenses were presented in the ongoing Senate investigation.

“Based on the checking in our system, there is no driver’s license issued to either a certain DE GUZMAN, MARVIN SANTOS or a certain VILLEGAS, JOSEPH CASTRO whose names appeared in what we suspect as fake driver’s licenses,” Mendoza said.

The LTO has been ordered to issue a Show Cause Order to the engineers and to submit a report to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which is chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

The DoTr said it is committed to upholding integrity and accountability within its attached agencies and will support any investigation requiring its assistance.