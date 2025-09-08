Ex-DPWH engineer cited for contempt over casino allegations

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Monday, 8 September, cited former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan 1st District Assistant Engineer Brice Hernandez in contempt after he repeatedly denied allegations that he frequented casinos.

Hernandez was accused of faking an identity to gain access to casinos. He reportedly uses the name "Marvin Santos de Guzman."

However, Hernandez denied owning the ID, adding that he was only using a membership number to go to casinos.

"I only go to the casino when my boss, [ex-DPWH Bulacan Engr. Henry Alcantara] invites me. I go with him," he said.

He also denied the records presented by senators of casino winnings and said he only goes to casinos using Alcantara's money.

"When we go to the casino, he is the only one with the money. I don't have any money with me, we only use his. He gave it to me so we could play. Now, if he wins, he gives me a percentage," he added.

Senator Erwin Tulfo made the motion to cite Hernandez for contempt, saying that it is "very obvious" that the ex-DPWH official is lying.

Tulfo was seconded by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada.

Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Senator Rodante Marcoleta approved the motion after no senator objected.