Escudero: DPWH’s 2026 must be ‘drained’ of flood control

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero is pushing for a major overhaul of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) proposed 2026 budget, calling for the slashing of P250.8 billion in flood control projects to prioritize funding for health, education, and food production.

Escudero described the DPWH’s P881.3 billion budget request as “deluged with flood control allocations,” with flood mitigation efforts accounting for nearly one-third of the department’s entire spending plan.

He noted that this dwarfs other critical infrastructure spending, including new classrooms, roads, and bridges.

“Thirteen billion pesos lang ang para sa mga bagong classrooms tapos baha ang pondo para sa flood control. Mas malaki pa kaysa pondo para sa mga bagong kalye at limang beses ang laki ng pondo kaysa pagpapagawa ng bagong tulay,” Escudero lamented on Monday.

The Senate chief also pointed out that a flood control master plan funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to roll out next year, questioning the rationale behind continuing to funnel massive funds into overlapping or redundant flood control initiatives.

“Mas praktikal at makabubuti na tapyasan na muna ang pondong ilalaan para flood control at ibuhos ito sa mga sektor ng edukasyon, kalusugan, at produksyon ng pagkain habang hinihintay natin ang ADB-funded flood control master plan,” Escudero stressed.

“Ang pagbabawas ng pondo sa DPWH ay pagbabawas din ng posibilidad ng korpasyon,” he added.

In its submission to the House of Representatives, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) vetted the funding request of the DPWH is seeking P108 billion for “asset preservation,” P182.5 billion for “network development,” P52 billion for bridges, P15.4 billion for “local programs,” and P167.8 billion for “convergence and special support.”

Escudero urged the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to recast the budget, trimming flood control allocations to the “bare minimum” necessary to protect areas at genuine risk of severe flooding.

“The development impact of the budget has been clearly diluted by this irrational bias for flood control,” he said.

“If budgeting is the smart application of scarce resources to where they can make the greatest good for the greatest number of people, then why are we allowing a program that creates the least impact to corner much of the funds?,” he further asked.

Escudero also singled out dredging projects as an example of flood control initiatives that could be handled more efficiently through partnerships with local governments and the private sector, especially in flood-prone areas like Metro Manila.

“I encourage DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon to explore possible partnerships with various LGUs and the private sector with respect to cleaning our rivers, particularly in Metro Manila, while all public infrastructure projects are under review,” he said.