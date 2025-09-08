Escudero congratulates new SP Sotto: ‘I hold no grudges’

Senator Francis Joseph "Chiz" Escudero expressed gratitude and pride in his service to the upper chamber on Monday, thanking his colleagues for the trust and cooperation extended to him during his tenure in both the 19th and 20th Congress.

In his speech, Escudero acknowledged the work done by the Senate under his leadership and looked ahead to continued progress under the new leadership of Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

“I serve at the pleasure of the majority, Mr. President, and I understand and respect the decision of my colleagues. I hold no grudges, I hold no ill feelings,” Escudero remarked, emphasizing the importance of unity in the Senate despite his transition to a new role as an ordinary member.

Escudero also extended his congratulations to Senator Sotto, who was recently elected Senate President, wishing him well in his leadership role.

“I congratulate Senator Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III on his election as Senate President, and I wish you well, Mr. Senate President,” he said, expressing his readiness to continue serving the Senate and the Filipino people in any capacity needed.

“Nandito lamang po ako bilang ordinaryong miyembro para pagsilbihan at paglingkuran kayo sa anumang kapasidad na pwede at kaya ko bilang bahagi ng Senadong ito (I am here only as an ordinary member to serve and assist you in whatever capacity I can and am able to, as part of this Senate).”

Furthermore, Escudero highlighted the key accomplishments of the Senate during his tenure, which he said marked a period of courage and transparency in addressing national issues.

“During my tenure… the Senate did not shy away from confronting the difficult questions facing our nation. We passed a record number of laws that helped uplift the lives of our countrymen,” he said.

“We conducted hearings that unearthed corruption on a scale rarely seen before. And, in doing so, we remind the public that accountability is not a mere empty rhetoric but a duty that we must all uphold,” Escudero added.

He also pointed to several important actions that took place during the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing, led by Senator Rodent Macoleta, earlier in the day.

He noted that Congressman Toby Tiangco had been able to speak freely in the House of Representatives, a point that had been on his mind for some time.

He also referenced a recent Senate hearing, during which sensitive names, including Speaker Martin Romualdez and Congressman Zaldy Co, were publicly mentioned — likely alluding to ongoing investigations into corruption involving flood control projects.

As a final act of his tenure, Escudero signed a contempt order earlier in the day against Assistant District Engineer Bryce Hernandez, who was subsequently detained for his involvement in a controversial matter.

“I signed upon the request of Congressman Marcoleta the contempt order of Assistant District Engineer Bryce Hernandez, putting him under detention already here in the Senate,” Escudero said, further solidifying his role in holding individuals accountable for their actions.

Escudero concluded his speech by expressing his continued commitment to the Senate’s mission as he urged his colleagues to maintain the principles of transparency, accountability, and justice in all their future endeavors.

“I am proud of what the Senate has accomplished together, and I trust that the spirit of transparency and courage that have been displayed by this Chamber will be sustained,” he said.

“Sana po ipagpatuloy natin ito (I hope we will continue this). Let justice and the rule of law be done and followed “though the heavens may fall.”