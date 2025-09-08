Drama in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland (AFP) — Rory McIlroy said he was enjoying a "pretty cool year" after he won the Irish Open in a thrilling play-off against Joakim Lagergren on Sunday for his first tournament triumph since his Masters success in April.

World No. 2 McIlroy had to eagle the 72nd hole just to force a play-off after Lagergren's own remarkable eagle at the 16th at the K Club near Dublin.

After the first two additional holes were tied in birdie fours, Sweden's Lagergren found the water third time around to allow McIlroy to win with two putts.

Victory gave Northern Ireland's McIlroy, four shots off the lead heading into the last round, his second Irish Open title, nine years after his first.

The 36-year-old became just the sixth man to complete a career Grand Slam of major titles following his Masters triumph at Augusta National.

McIlroy is warming up for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black later this month, when he will be leading Europe's defense of the trophy they won against the United States in Rome two years ago.

"To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national Open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that's a pretty cool year — 2025's going to be one of the best, if not the best, of my career," McIlroy said.

"But we're not finished yet, I've got a big week next week at Wentworth (BMW PGA Championship) and then obviously everybody's looking forward to the Ryder Cup."

McIlroy, who also triumphed in this event at the same venue in 2016, added: "I just feel so lucky that I get to do this in front of these people."

"The support has been amazing all week. So happy I could play the way I did this week and get the win."

Lagergren was bidding for his second European Tour win and first since the 2018 Italian Open but came up just short despite surging through the field with a six-under 66.

"This is a tough one to swallow. I really thought I had that out there today," said the world No. 194. "Obviously, posting minus 17 going into the clubhouse, could have been enough.”

"I played really good in the play-off as well. Hit a solid 5-iron down on the last play, but it got a horrendous bounce. It's a meter from being dead to the hole so it's tough."

Angel Hidalgo, second overnight after Saturday's superb round of 63, finished in a tie for third on 15-under with Rafa Cabrera Bello, who shot up the leaderboard following a hole-in-one at the third.

A third Spaniard, Angel Ayora, was fifth alongside third-round leader Adrien Saddier.

The 33-year-old Frenchman had been a shot clear of the field after 54 holes but his challenge faded with a final round of 74.