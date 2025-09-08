DOT seeks Senate backing for P3.7B tourism budget

Tourism Secretary Cristina Garcia Frasco is counting on Senate lawmakers to greenlight the more than P3 billion budget they are seeking to further develop the country’s tourism industry.

“We will be presenting the performance of the tourism industry, as well as the very challenges that we have faced in terms of tourism funding. It is our fervent hope that by putting forth both gains and challenges, we can get the support from our Senators,” said Frasco during an ambush interview at the inaugural Philippine Tourism Awards at Okada Manila, Parañaque City, on Monday.

The Department of Tourism (DoT) is seeking P3.718 billion under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2026.

Broken down, a large chunk of P3.19 billion is allocated to the Office of the Secretary, while its attached agencies — the Intramuros Administration, the National Parks Development Committee, and the Philippine Commission of Sports Scuba Diving — will have P159 million, P320 million, and P44.9 million, respectively.

As of the first half of the current year, foreign tourist arrivals reached more than 2.9 million, according to the DoT.

DOT Tourism Awards

Meanwhile, Secretary Frasco emphasized the importance of commending all tourism stakeholders who provide pride and a continued source of livelihood to the Filipino workforce.

“That is why under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., we launched the Philippine Tourism Awards to give recognition to tourism enterprises, properties, hotels, destinations, and individuals who all contributed to the thriving industry that continues to provide millions of jobs to our fellow Filipinos,” Frasco said.

The Philippine Tourism Awards, a biennial event, honor excellence in the industry, which is why winners undergo a rigorous process of nomination, selection, and judging.

For the awards, the DoT formed a National Executive Committee composed of various government agencies, while the panel of judges includes a composite of the public and private sectors, experts, consumers, and industry leaders.

“To ensure the transparency of the entire process, we contracted a third-party auditor to tabulate the results and to ensure that the entire process was transparent and complied with all the criteria provided,” she said.

“We are very hopeful that by recognizing excellence in the industry, it will inspire more Filipinos to avail of our tourism products and services and to contribute to Philippine tourism as the industry provides revenue to the country’s economy,” she added.

In 2024, Philippine tourism generated approximately P3.86 trillion in internal tourism expenditure, accounting for an 8.9 percent contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

The figure is about 13.12 percent higher than in 2023 and surpasses pre-pandemic levels at 103.21 percent of 2019. The industry also generated a record-breaking P700 billion in inbound tourism expenditure in the same year, highlighting rising global demand and its contribution to the local economy.