DOST launches National Science, Technology and Innovation Week 2025

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. on Monday led the kickoff ceremony for the week-long celebration of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Week (NSTW), which will be held this year in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte from 18 to 21 November 2025.

Held at Harold’s Hotel in Quezon City, Solidum said the DOST, through its attached agencies and regional offices, will promote and showcase the latest technological breakthroughs and developments in the local science and technology (S&T) scene that contribute to national development. He added that the annual event serves as a platform to highlight innovation, facilitate S&T advocacy, and connect various stakeholders.

This year’s theme, “Building Smart and Sustainable Communities,” Solidum said, will feature a series of forums, technology exhibits, product and technology pitching, business-to-business matching, science competitions, and other activities for guests, key stakeholders, students, and the science community. These will take place across SM City Laoag, Robinsons Place Laoag, Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena, Laoag City Auditorium, and Ilocandia Cultural Center.

“After Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro City, this is the third time we’re bringing the NSTW outside Metro Manila because science and technology must be felt by every Filipino, wherever they are. This is what we call Agham na Ramdam. This year in Laoag City, we are not just showcasing locally developed technologies and R&D outputs; we are opening doors for their transfer, adoption, and real use in everyday life. More than an exhibit, the NSTW is a space for communities, researchers, scientists, local leaders, and policymakers to come together, learn from one another, and turn innovation into action—building smart and sustainable communities for the future we all aspire to. May good news naman dito dahil ang agham ay ramdam,” Solidum said.

Presidential Proclamation No. 780, series of 2019, designates the fourth week of November as NSTW.