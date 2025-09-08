Discaya grilled over P30-M unfinished UP Manila project

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Monday, 8 September, grilled Curlee Discaya over the P30-million unfinished Rizal Hall project at the University of the Philippines (UP) Manila.

Tulfo questioned Discaya about the reported botched renovation of Rizal Hall at the UP Manila College of Arts and Sciences, a project secured by his and his wife Sarah’s company, St. Timothy Construction Corp., in 2018.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, Tulfo asked Discaya to explain the seven-year delay in completing the project, which has left students unable to use the facility.

"What happened to the UP Manila Rizal Hall Project that was given to St. Timothy Construction Corporation for renovation? P30 million Filipino people's money was funded there, but seven years have passed, until now it is still not finished," Tulfo said.

"Don't tell me you don't know. This is a state university and not just a building, this is for Filipino students," he added.

The senator warned that such negligence not only wastes taxpayer money but also deprives students of essential facilities, especially considering that enough budget was provided for the project.

Aside from the P30 million initial budget, Tulfo noted that repair and rehabilitation of existing classrooms and common areas of the century-old Rizal Hall, College of Arts and Sciences, UP Manila, was allotted P100 million in the 2021 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Discaya initially tried to shift accountability to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), citing suspensions, extensions, and lack of approval from certain school officials.

However, Tulfo stressed that public school projects cannot be delayed indefinitely when funds have already been released.

Discaya was later told to submit a full report and all necessary documents to the committee explaining why the project has not been completed despite being fully paid.

The renovation and upgrading of the building were reportedly later turned over to a different contractor.