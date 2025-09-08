Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You may be talking to someone now without realizing you are slowly falling for them.
Health: Avoid staying up late, as your resistance may weaken.
Career: A good day to work on long-pending tasks.
Wealth: A simple blessing will make you happy. Be grateful for small luck.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Place a golden laughing Buddha in the living room to let good fortune flow to the whole family.
OX
Love: Your day will be happier if you show genuine appreciation to your partner.
Health: Make it a habit to drink warm water, as it helps digestion.
Career: You will learn something new that you can apply at work.
Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries today. It is better to save for an upcoming occasion.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Carry a green aventurine stone for business luck and income protection.
TIGER
Love: If you are single, you might meet someone interesting today.
Health: Do not ignore back pain, as it could be due to poor posture.
Career: A new assignment will test your patience, but you can handle it.
Wealth: A good day to settle debts or obligations.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place a salt bowl in the office to absorb stress and negative energy.
RABBIT
Love: Do not let pride prevail. Initiate a conversation.
Health: Be careful with fallen objects to avoid injury.
Career: You have long desired a certain position. Now is the right time to take action.
Wealth: Extra income may come if you listen to other people’s suggestions.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
Advice: Place a blue rhinoceros figurine at the front of your house to protect against envy and conflict.
DRAGON
Love: A second chance in a past romance may come.
Health: Eat foods rich in vitamin C for added protection in the rainy season.
Career: Do not get annoyed if someone asks about your work. It means they trust you.
Wealth: A small gain will come. Save first before spending.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Hang a red tassel behind the door to attract good energy.
SNAKE
Love: Your partner may be going through emotions. Support them with silence.
Health: Take care of your feet, especially if you stand for long hours.
Career: You will receive feedback. Be open to improvement.
Wealth: Luck may come from a past investment.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Place three stalks of lucky bamboo on the right side of your desk for career growth.
HORSE
Love: Be honest with your feelings. Do not hide your resentments.
Health: Do not push your body if it is already tired. Rest is important too.
Career: You have an idea that will surprise your colleagues. It is time to share it.
Wealth: You have reserved funds. Use them wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: East
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Put a yellow crystal in your wallet for long-term stability.
GOAT
Love: Good energy surrounds expressing your feelings. The other person will listen.
Health: Reduce salty and oily foods.
Career: You may be placed in a leadership role even if unexpected.
Wealth: A good day to plan holiday expenses ahead of time.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Light sandalwood incense in the afternoon to cleanse stagnant energy at home.
MONKEY
Love: A confession may open a new path in your heart.
Health: Avoid instant noodles and overly processed food.
Career: A favorable day for meetings and negotiations.
Wealth: You may receive a discount or a good deal today.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place a white crystal cluster in your working space for mental clarity.
ROOSTER
Love: A secret admirer may be around. Watch the actions of those near you.
Health: Warm up your body if the weather is cold. Do not go out with wet hair.
Career: Positive news may come from a former contact or partner.
Wealth: You may receive a small gift related to business.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Carry a jade bracelet for body and business protection.
DOG
Love: It is not too late to apologize or explain.
Health: Cut back on coffee if you are having trouble sleeping.
Career: You will meet a new friend at work who will become close to you.
Wealth: You may have extra income that can be set aside for celebrations or gifts.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a water fountain in the northern area of your house to activate career luck.
PIG
Love: Your day will be sweet if you show appreciation for small things.
Health: Do not skip breakfast, as it gives you strength for the whole day.
Career: Your helpfulness will be noticed by superiors.
Wealth: Do not waste extra income. Spend it on practical needs.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a gold coin charm in your wallet for continuous financial blessings.