Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (9 September 2025)
RAT

Love: You may be talking to someone now without realizing you are slowly falling for them.

Health: Avoid staying up late, as your resistance may weaken.

Career: A good day to work on long-pending tasks.

Wealth: A simple blessing will make you happy. Be grateful for small luck.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a golden laughing Buddha in the living room to let good fortune flow to the whole family.

OX

Love: Your day will be happier if you show genuine appreciation to your partner.

Health: Make it a habit to drink warm water, as it helps digestion.

Career: You will learn something new that you can apply at work.

Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries today. It is better to save for an upcoming occasion.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Carry a green aventurine stone for business luck and income protection.

TIGER

Love: If you are single, you might meet someone interesting today.

Health: Do not ignore back pain, as it could be due to poor posture.

Career: A new assignment will test your patience, but you can handle it.

Wealth: A good day to settle debts or obligations.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a salt bowl in the office to absorb stress and negative energy.

RABBIT
Love: Do not let pride prevail. Initiate a conversation.

Health: Be careful with fallen objects to avoid injury.

Career: You have long desired a certain position. Now is the right time to take action.

Wealth: Extra income may come if you listen to other people’s suggestions.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a blue rhinoceros figurine at the front of your house to protect against envy and conflict.

DRAGON
Love: A second chance in a past romance may come.

Health: Eat foods rich in vitamin C for added protection in the rainy season.

Career: Do not get annoyed if someone asks about your work. It means they trust you.

Wealth: A small gain will come. Save first before spending.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Hang a red tassel behind the door to attract good energy.

SNAKE

Love: Your partner may be going through emotions. Support them with silence.

Health: Take care of your feet, especially if you stand for long hours.

Career: You will receive feedback. Be open to improvement.

Wealth: Luck may come from a past investment.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Place three stalks of lucky bamboo on the right side of your desk for career growth.

HORSE

Love: Be honest with your feelings. Do not hide your resentments.

Health: Do not push your body if it is already tired. Rest is important too.

Career: You have an idea that will surprise your colleagues. It is time to share it.

Wealth: You have reserved funds. Use them wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: East

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Put a yellow crystal in your wallet for long-term stability.

GOAT

Love: Good energy surrounds expressing your feelings. The other person will listen.

Health: Reduce salty and oily foods.

Career: You may be placed in a leadership role even if unexpected.

Wealth: A good day to plan holiday expenses ahead of time.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Light sandalwood incense in the afternoon to cleanse stagnant energy at home.

MONKEY

Love: A confession may open a new path in your heart.

Health: Avoid instant noodles and overly processed food.

Career: A favorable day for meetings and negotiations.

Wealth: You may receive a discount or a good deal today.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place a white crystal cluster in your working space for mental clarity.

ROOSTER

Love: A secret admirer may be around. Watch the actions of those near you.

Health: Warm up your body if the weather is cold. Do not go out with wet hair.

Career: Positive news may come from a former contact or partner.

Wealth: You may receive a small gift related to business.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Carry a jade bracelet for body and business protection.

DOG

Love: It is not too late to apologize or explain.

Health: Cut back on coffee if you are having trouble sleeping.

Career: You will meet a new friend at work who will become close to you.

Wealth: You may have extra income that can be set aside for celebrations or gifts.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a water fountain in the northern area of your house to activate career luck.

PIG

Love: Your day will be sweet if you show appreciation for small things.

Health: Do not skip breakfast, as it gives you strength for the whole day.

Career: Your helpfulness will be noticed by superiors.

Wealth: Do not waste extra income. Spend it on practical needs.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a gold coin charm in your wallet for continuous financial blessings.

