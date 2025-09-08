Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You may be talking to someone now without realizing you are slowly falling for them.

Health: Avoid staying up late, as your resistance may weaken.

Career: A good day to work on long-pending tasks.

Wealth: A simple blessing will make you happy. Be grateful for small luck.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a golden laughing Buddha in the living room to let good fortune flow to the whole family.