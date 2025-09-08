CSC lauds modernization project

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced Monday the launch of the Philippine Civil Service Modernization Project (PCSMP), a P3.88 billion initiative aimed at driving the digital transformation of the government bureaucracy.

The project, which is supported by the World Bank, will focus on modernizing human resource management and payroll systems to improve public service delivery.

It will be implemented over four years, from 2025 to 2029, and will cover 40 pilot agencies. It is funded primarily by a P3.755 billion loan from the World Bank, with an additional P123.56 million from the national budget.

CSC chairperson Marilyn B. Yap described the project as the result of a shared vision for a more efficient and effective government.

“This project is the offspring of our shared vision of a revitalized government in which policy infrastructures, systems, and processes in the delivery of services to the people are managed by highly competent and motivated civil servants enabled by technology,” Yap said.

The modernization is expected to offer numerous benefits, including faster HR transaction processing, more accurate payroll, streamlined recruitment, and enhanced data for policy development.

A Project Steering Committee has been formed to provide strategic direction and monitor progress, working closely with two technical working groups and an internal CSC group.

During the launch, committee members and representatives from the pilot agencies signed the project’s official signage, symbolizing their commitment to the initiative.

“Making government work better for the people is a collective duty of all agencies of government together with the CSC,” Yap said.

The event was attended by World Bank acting director Gonzalo Varela and officials from the Department of Budget and Management, among others.