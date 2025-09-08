Cambodian leader hosts state banquet for Marcos

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — Acting Head of State and Senate President of Cambodia, His Excellency Hun Sen, hosted a State Banquet in honor of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his ongoing State Visit to Cambodia. The banquet, a highlight of President Marcos' three-day visit, took place at the Peace Palace, the official office of the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Marcos, who is in Phnom Penh at the invitation of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni, expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Cambodian government and people. He took the opportunity to emphasize the growing and long-standing relationship between the Philippines and Cambodia.

The State Banquet was a momentous occasion, underscoring the strengthening of bilateral relations.

During a bilateral meeting earlier in the day, Marcos and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reaffirmed both nations' commitment to enhancing cooperation in key areas such as trade, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

They also discussed shared goals for sustainable development and regional stability.

Marcos' State Visit to Cambodia is a reciprocal trip following Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s visit to the Philippines in February 2025.

This is President Marcos' second visit to Cambodia as head of state, with his first occurring in 2022 when he attended the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

The Philippines and Cambodia have maintained formal diplomatic relations since August 20, 1957, and their partnership continues to grow, with both nations focused on fostering greater cooperation in multiple sectors.