Caloocan hostage taker injured after scuffle

A hostage-taking incident that gripped a community in Barangay 179 on Monday ended with the suspect and a police officer hospitalized after a scuffle, authorities said.

According to Northern Police District (NPD) chief Brig. Gen. Jerry Protacio, a man who was reportedly a “disgruntled security guard” held three people captive inside their home for more than five hours.

The victims were identified as a 19-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and their nanny.

Initial investigation revealed the suspect was distressed over losing his job and demanded to be reinstated. He also asked to be given an Armalite rifle and a vehicle so he could return to his home in Mindanao.

Police are also looking into whether he was under the influence of illegal drugs.

Protacio said the suspect, armed with a .38-caliber gun, initially entered the house under the pretense of charging his phone before declaring a hostage situation.

After more than five hours of negotiations, police convinced the man to release the woman and boy, who were siblings. However, when operatives attempted to secure him, the suspect became violent.

“When our SWAT entered, he had a blade,” Protacio said. “He stabbed our police, one of our personnel there, and was also taken to the hospital. Our suspect had a bullet wound because our SWAT had to defend themselves, our PNP personnel, because he was stabbed twice in the chest.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He faces charges of violating the Violence Against Women and Children Act, illegal possession of firearms, alarms and scandal and assault upon a person in authority.

Meantime, the injured officer is also recovering in the hospital.