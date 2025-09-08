Bongbong targets ‘big fish’ in anti-corruption drive

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia—President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to target the so-called “big fish” behind decades of corruption in government infrastructure projects.

In his latest BBM podcast episode, Marcos underscored his administration’s determination to root out influential individuals who have profited from corrupt practices and ensure that they are held accountable.

The President described these figures as the key players keeping the corrupt system in place.

“When they are taken out of action, that’s when real change will happen, because they are the ones truly running the show,” Marcos said.

“Because if you don’t dismantle that system, it won’t change until you remove those players. So, we will remove those players, no matter who they are, to ensure that the system runs smoothly,” he added.

Marcos’s firm stance comes amid his shock and anger over the scale of irregularities in government projects, particularly in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). He emphasized that these malpractices must end, and those responsible must face the full force of the law.

The President also revealed that his administration is drafting an executive order to create an independent commission tasked with investigating corruption in DPWH projects. He said the commission will have full authority to conduct thorough investigations and hold wrongdoers to account.