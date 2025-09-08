Big Bad Wolf, SM launch Olongapo City’s biggest book sale

Olongapo City, Zambales – The Big Bad Wolf Books, in partnership with SM City, is bringing the biggest book sale to the SMX Olongapo inside SM City Olongapo Central this 19 September 2025.

Renowned as the world’s biggest book sale, Big Bad Wolf Books’ Olongapo City event is part of its 2025 book sale tour, which aims to increase literacy and reading comprehension among the younger generation.

Dubbed the Biggest Holiday Book Hunt, the Big Bad Wolf’s book sale will run from September 19 to September 28, 2025, with opening hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During a press conference held at the SMX Convention Center on September 8, BBW Country Head Lei Almeda said that Big Bad Wolf Books aims to empower underserved youth by donating books directly to partner schools. “This year, every purchase and every donation helps the younger generation of Olongapo City,” she said.

She added that BBW hasn’t visited Olongapo before. “We really cannot change the world if we go to bigger cities. We also wanted to tap smaller cities. And Olongapo City is a bit far from Clark and San Fernando, Pampanga, where we normally have a sale,” Almeda said.

She thanked SM City and SMX Convention for providing the venue, citing that logistics remain their biggest challenge. “Going here is a challenge—bringing a minimum of 10 containers. Logistics is expensive, manpower is expensive. We could bring up to 2 million books, but we can only bring 1 million due to the venue’s space,” she explained.

Big Bad Wolf Books is a Malaysian book fair frequently held in Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

The books are mostly sourced from the stocks of BookXcess, a bookstore dealing in excess or remaindered books from international distributors. The sale was the brainchild of BookXcess founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng.

The book fair offers a wide variety of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, novels, literature, children’s literature, and young adult fiction. It also sells merchandise, including collectible books and posters, wallpaper, movie posters, tin-plated signs, and its own branded items.