Bicol most wanted fugitive finally falls

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Monday the arrest of the Bicol region’s most wanted fugitive in a recent operation at the Port Calatagan in Batangas.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said the fugitive was apprehended through the coordinated efforts of several law enforcement agencies, including the Rapu-Rapu Municipal Police Station, the Regional Intelligence Division PRO 5, the Albay Provincial Intelligence Unit, the Legazpi City Police Station, the Calatagan Municipal Police Station and the Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Station Calatagan.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was wanted for multiple heinous crimes and was served two arrest warrants issued by the Regional Trial Courts of Legazpi City.

The warrants were for one count of rape by sexual assault with a recommended bail of P120,000 and 21 counts of attempted qualified rape of a minor, each with a recommended bail of P200,000.

Following the arrest, the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights, underwent a medical examination and was taken to the Calatagan Municipal Police Station for documentation.

PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said the arrest “sends a strong message that the rule of law will prevail and that those who prey on the innocent can never escape justice.”

“This operation proves that no matter where fugitives hide, the Philippine National Police will pursue them relentlessly until justice is served,” Nartatez said. “This is our commitment to protect the vulnerable and to make our communities safer.”