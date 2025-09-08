Bernabe leaves NAPOLCOM, to join Dizon at DPWH

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has expressed its appreciation to Commissioner Atty. Ricardo P. Bernabe III, who will be transferring to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to join Secretary Vince Dizon.

Bernabe, appointed as NAPOLCOM Commissioner on March 8, 2022, brought with him a strong background in law and public administration. He was designated Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer (VCEO) on 4 November 2024, where he helped steer key policy directions and organizational initiatives, before resuming his role as Commissioner on 15 April 2025.

Prior to his stint at NAPOLCOM, Bernabe served as Undersecretary for Strategic Action and Response (STAR) at the Office of the Executive Secretary in Malacañang. In that capacity, he managed the Presidential Complaint Center and the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center, ensuring swift government response to public concerns. He also served as an ex-officio Board Member of the Career Executive Service Board (CESB), where he worked on advancing professionalism in the bureaucracy.

Coming from a family of lawyers, Bernabe also held the position of Associate General Counsel at San Miguel Corporation before entering government service in 2016.

“Commissioner Bernabe served with integrity and purpose. We thank him for his invaluable contributions to NAPOLCOM’s mandate of strengthening police integrity and public trust,” NAPOLCOM VCEO Commissioner Ralph Calinisan said. “His leadership and dedication have left a mark on NAPOLCOM’s reform initiatives, and we wish him continued success as he takes on a new chapter in public service,” he added.

Calinisan further highlighted Bernabe’s role in driving institutional reforms within the Commission. “Atty. Bernabe’s expertise and commitment to good governance have been instrumental in our efforts to enhance policy oversight, improve coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP), and ensure transparency and accountability. On behalf of the NAPOLCOM En Banc, we extend our gratitude and well-wishes,” Calinisan said.

NAPOLCOM assured that it remains committed to continuous service delivery and to advancing ongoing initiatives that uphold PNP professionalism and safeguard public welfare.