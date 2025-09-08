BDO, Suyen venture fuels Bench’s global push

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) and lifestyle retail giant Suyen Corporation, the company behind the global brand Bench, continue to highlight strong partnerships between Philippine enterprises and financial institutions can fuel sustainable growth both locally and internationally.

Suyen Corporation’s relationship with BDO began in 1987, when the business was still a small T-shirt store in Manila. Over nearly four decades, it has grown into a global lifestyle powerhouse with more than 1,500 stores worldwide and a portfolio that now spans 18 homegrown brands and 42 international labels, including Aldo, Jo Malone, Charles & Keith, Paul Boulangerie and Marugame.

“From the very start, we recognized that partnering with a trusted bank was fundamental to the success of our business,” Virgilio Lim of Suyen Corporation said.

“What began as a purely depository relationship with BDO has evolved into a comprehensive partnership, from credit lines and co-branded products to capital loans, that continues to support our growth today.”

BDO’s support has extended beyond financing to operational systems. Bryan Lim, also of Suyen, noted that “BDO has been a reliable partner in various aspects of our operations. They have supported construction projects, provided capital for expansion, and facilitated systems like our automatic credit arrangement that help us work more efficiently with suppliers and landlords.”

This enduring collaboration is now symbolized by Bench Tower, Suyen’s 24-story green headquarters in Bonifacio Global City, built to green mark and LEED Platinum standards. The landmark reflects both the company’s and the bank’s commitment to sustainability.

“Helping Filipino brands like Bench scale responsibly means more than business success,” said Charles Rodriguez, BDO executive vice president and head of Institutional Banking Group.

“Bench Tower reflects a long-term vision that goes beyond retail, and we at BDO remain committed to support Suyen as it showcases the best of the Philippines to the world.”

Suyen now employs more than 9,000 workers, partners with over 700 local suppliers, and contributes to cultural initiatives such as Ternocon, a collaboration with the Cultural Center of the Philippines that reimagines the Filipino terno for modern times.

Founder Ben Chan emphasized that BDO has stood by the company for 38 years: “Their team is responsive, accommodating, and reliable in delivering consistent client service.”

Strong financial performance

The success story of BDO’s clients like Suyen comes at a time when the bank itself continues to post resilient growth.

In the first half of 2025, BDO registered a 14 percent loan portfolio growth across all segments, with deposits up 8 percent to breach the P4.0-trillion mark and a healthy CASA ratio of 69 percent. Net interest income rose by 7 percent, while non-interest income surged by 15 percent, boosted by higher fee-based earnings and contributions from insurance operations.

BDO reported a net income of P40.6 billion for the first half of 2025, a 3 percent increase year-over-year, despite higher operating expenses resulting from continued investments in IT systems, market coverage and capacity expansion.

Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved to 1.75 percent with a 140 percent NPL coverage, well above industry averages, underscoring strong risk management even amid aggressive loan growth.

The bank also strengthened its funding base with a record-breaking P115-billion ASEAN sustainability bond issuance in July, the largest in Philippine history. The issuance was oversubscribed 23 times, reflecting investor confidence in BDO’s credit profile and its sustainable finance framework.

As the banking sector navigates easing inflation and monetary adjustments, BDO’s ability to sustain growth while supporting clients like Suyen signals resilience — anchored on a shared vision of long-term success.