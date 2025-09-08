BDO backs Suyen Corporation in sustainable growth and global expansion

Suyen Corporation, the company behind global lifestyle brand Bench, credited its decades-long partnership with BDO Unibank for helping sustain its expansion both in the Philippines and abroad.

“From the very start, we recognized that partnering with a trusted bank was fundamental to the success of our business,” said Virgilio Lim of Suyen Corporation. “What began as a purely depository relationship with BDO has evolved into a comprehensive partnership, from credit lines and co-branded products to capital loans, that continues to support our growth today.”

The relationship began in 1987, when Bench was still a small T-shirt store. Today, Suyen has grown into a powerhouse retailer with more than 1,500 stores worldwide, representing 18 homegrown brands and 42 international labels including Aldo, Jo Malone, Charles & Keith, Paul Boulangerie, and Marugame.

“BDO has been a reliable partner in various aspects of our operations,” said Bryan Lim of Suyen Corporation. “They have supported construction projects, provided capital for expansion, and facilitated systems like our automatic credit arrangement that help us work more efficiently with suppliers and landlords.”

BDO’s cash management services have also been instrumental in keeping operations seamless, from payroll solutions and deposit pick-up to point-of-sale (POS) integration across all Bench stores nationwide.

Suyen’s growth is symbolized by Bench Tower, its 24-storey headquarters in Bonifacio Global City. The building, designed to meet Green Mark and LEED Platinum standards, reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable development while supporting the global scaling of its brands.

“Helping Filipino brands like Bench scale responsibly means more than business success. Bench Tower reflects a long-term vision that goes beyond retail, and we at BDO remain committed to support Suyen as it showcases the best of the Philippines to the world, generates livelihood, and fosters innovation,” said Charles Rodriguez, BDO Unibank Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Banking Group.

Beyond retail, Suyen has become a contributor to the country’s economy and cultural identity, employing over 9,000 people, working with more than 700 local suppliers, and championing Filipino heritage through initiatives such as Ternocon with the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

“Our relationship with BDO has remained strong from the beginning and continues to thrive today. For 38 years, they have made us feel truly valued. Their team is responsive, accommodating, and reliable in delivering consistent client service,” said Suyen founder Ben Chan.

BDO said its long-standing partnership with Suyen demonstrates its commitment to empowering Philippine enterprises, enabling them to achieve lasting success while strengthening the country’s reputation as a hub for world-class brands.