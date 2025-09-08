Basilan town dispute ends in peace

ISABELA CITY — The Philippine military and political leaders in Basilan have brokered a peace settlement between a former mayor and a village chief, ending a long-standing dispute and preventing further violence in the community.

The agreement was reached Saturday at the headquarters of the 101st Infantry Brigade, said Brig. Gen. Frederick M. Sales, the brigade commander.

The dispute involved Muktar “Pusong” Junaid, former mayor of Tabuan Lasa, and Najer Jakaria, a village chairperson in Barangay Kaumpurnah.

Sales said the resolution was a “powerful display of leadership and community participation,” noting that the collaborative efforts of the military and top government leaders prevented an armed confrontation that threatened the safety of the community.

“More than a ceasefire, it’s a commitment to resolve disputes within the family circle and protect the community from displacement and fear,” Sales said, describing the accord as a “testament to the power of unity.”

Basilan Governor Mujiv S. Hataman, Tabuan Lasa Mayor Moner Manisan and other local officials and elders from both clans witnessed the settlement. P/Col. Cerrazid A. Umabong, the provincial police director, and Lt. Col. Roldan P. Mira of the 6th Special Forces Battalion were also in attendance.