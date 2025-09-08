At least 14 killed in 'Gen Z' protest in Nepal

At least 19 people died during violent protests against social media shutdown and corruption, according to officials in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, 8 September.

According to reports from Reuters, police in the capital used tear gas and rubber bullets to stop crowds who were trying to break into parliament.

The protesters were angry about the government blocking social media and ongoing corruption with many seen carrying flags and placards with slogans, opposing the persecution.

A government decision to block access to several social media platforms, including Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Alphabet's YouTube, China's Tencent and Snapchat, Pinterest, and X last week has fueled anger among Nepalis.

The protest organizers are calling it a "Gen Z rally," as it shows resentment of young people with the government's poor efforts to fight corruption and create better job and economic opportunities.

There have been several corruption cases reported in the last few years involving ministers, former ministers and high-profile officials.