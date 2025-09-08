Arjo, Maine respond to DPWH kickback allegations

Several lawmakers swiftly denied allegations raised at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Monday, September 8, 2025, that they received a share from Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control projects in their respective districts.

The claims were made by contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya, who named multiple politicians in their testimony. Almost immediately, Quezon City 1st District Representative Arjo Atayde, Quezon City 5th District Representative Patrick Michael “PM” Vargas, and Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo released official statements rejecting the accusations.

Arjo speaks

Actor-turned-lawmaker Arjo Atayde directly addressed the controversy through a post on Instagram:

“I categorically deny the allegation that I benefited from any contractor. I have never dealt with them. Hindi totoo ang mga akusasyon na ito. I have never used my position for personal gain. And I never will. I will avail of all remedies under the law to clear my name and hold accountable those who spread these falsehoods.”

Atayde’s father, businessman Art Atayde, was also implicated by the Disca­yas, who accused him of exerting pressure on contractors.

Maine Mendoza defends husband

Adding her voice, actress and TV host Maine Mendoza, Atayde’s wife, issued her own statement on X:

“Teka lang muna, those are baseless allegations. Please refrain from throwing hate and personal attacks at him, including me and our family until facts come out. I am with my husband in this. Wala siyang ginagawang masama sa loob. He has been doing his best to serve the people of his district in Quezon City since the beginning.

I sincerely hope and pray that the people who are TRULY responsible will be held accountable and that innocent individuals be spared from this mess. Napaka unfair.”