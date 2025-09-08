Alas braces for FIVB wars

It’s all systems go for Alas Pilipinas in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships from 12 to 28 September at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Symbolic of the Alas’ quest for glory and history, the entire national team players and coaches looked back first to their roots for some sorts of motivation at the National Museum with four days to go before duking it out against the world volleyball titans in the country’s monumental hosting of the 32-team spectacle for the first time ever.

What started it all for the Philippines’ rich culture and history through the eons are displayed at the National Museum of National History. Beginning Friday against 11-time African champion, Alas will attempt for more glory with more than 10,000 fans expected to be witnesses.

Alas, les by team captain Bryan Bagunas and veteran ace Marck Espejo, roamed around the museum for over an hour to take a trip down memory lane in 12 permanent galleries that exhibit the rich biological and geological diversity of the Philippines.

And for the Filipino spikers to be mentored by Italian champion coach Angiolino Frigoni, it’s more than enough of a fuel to shoot for glory against all odds in Pool A versus No. 13 Iran, African champion and No. 23 Egypt as well as No. 42 Tunisia.

“It’s an honor to be part of this historic event. We’re excited to play and show the level and brand of Philippine volleyball on the world stage,” said Espejo, hoping to also have their European camp work wonders for a good campaign against tougher and higher-ranked opponents.