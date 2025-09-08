SUBSCRIBE NOW
Energy giants AboitizPower, JERA open Batangas training facility

ABOITIZPOWER president and CEO Danel Aboitiz (right) and JERA president, director, CEO, and COO Hisahide Okuda (left) symbolically reaffirming the two firms’ shared goals in creating a lasting impact for the future of energy in the region.Photograph courtesy of AboitizPower
Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), led by its president and CEO Danel Aboitiz, and Japan’s JERA Co., Inc. have inaugurated the Global Technical Center of Excellence (GTCOE), a training hub at the LIMA Commercial Center in Batangas aimed at strengthening the pool of technical professionals in the energy industry.

The GTCOE is envisioned to serve as a learning facility for operations and maintenance training, with classroom-based instruction complemented by hands-on experience at AboitizPower-affiliated plants – the GNPower Mariveles Energy Center and GNPower Dinginin, both in Bataan.

Beyond training their own personnel, the two companies intend to expand the hub’s impact by working with universities, industry associations, government institutions, and international organizations. The move forms part of AboitizPower and JERA’s broader collaboration to help ensure a sustainable and skilled workforce for the power generation sector.

In a symbolic gesture during the launch, AboitizPower chief Danel and JERA president, director, CEO, and COO Hisahide Okuda reaffirmed their commitment to cultivating world-class talent and creating long-term value for the energy industry in the region.

