Aboitiz InfraCapital airports wins Grand Tourism Excellence Award

The Airports Business of Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has been recognized as a key driver of Philippine tourism, with AIC Vice President and Head of Airports Business Rafael “Rafa” M. Aboitiz receiving the Grand Tourism Excellence Award at the Manila Overseas Press Club (MOPC) Grand Tourism Awards.

“Airports are not just physical terminals. They are economic engines—gateways of possibility. They bring in tourists who sustain local economies, enable businesses to trade and expand, allow families to stay connected, and place Cebu and the Philippines on the map as players in the regional and global stage,” Aboitiz said.

The award, presented by MOPC, Asia’s oldest and most respected press club, cited AIC “for creating an enabling environment and being a catalyst for the tourism boom in the Visayas and Mindanao, with its operation of the south’s biggest airports — Mactan-Cebu, Laguindingan, and Bohol-Panglao — soon to serve over 20 million passengers a year, and for contributing to tourism’s transformation and people’s upliftment with Aboitiz Airports, Water, and Digital Infra investments.”

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos attended the awarding ceremony as guest of honor, with Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco delivering the opening remarks.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport

As the country’s first successful airport public-private partnership, Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) continues to deliver strong results for the Visayas and beyond. In 2024, the airport welcomed 11.3 million passengers, a 13 percent increase from the previous year, as both domestic and international travel surged.

MCIA has also received international recognition, being named Best Airport in Asia-Pacific (5–15 million passengers) by the Airports Council International Airport Service Quality Awards 2024, and ranking 7th Most Improved Airport in the World at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025, highlighting advances in passenger experience, infrastructure, and service excellence.

Laguindingan International Airport

At Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Misamis Oriental, AIC focuses on elevating passenger care and modernizing facilities to meet international standards. Frontline service training, led by MCIA operator AIC Cebu Airport Corporation, was conducted earlier this year to enhance customer service and hospitality. These efforts aim to transform LIA into a modern, efficient, and customer-focused gateway for Northern Mindanao.

Bohol-Panglao International Airport

At Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), development balances the need for a world-class gateway with the preservation of the island’s natural beauty. Sustainability measures and operational improvements are being implemented to protect the environment while accommodating a growing tourism market.

BPIA reflects AIC’s commitment to connectivity, communities, and collaboration — demonstrating that economic progress can coexist with environmental stewardship. This balance mirrors the values celebrated at the MOPC Grand Tourism Awards and highlights how infrastructure can empower communities while safeguarding heritage for future generations.