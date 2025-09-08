A Filipino-owned wellness brand for dogs launches in London

The young yet accomplished Sabrina Co has forever found herself gravitating toward ventures which embody both artistry and heart. As the founder and creative director of ATIN, a proudly Philippine-made line of home fragrances, to initially include reed diffusers, scented candles, and room and linen sprays, she first introduced a vision where scent was a form of identity.
“My fascination with scents started when I was a child,” shares Sabrina, the eldest daughter of Manila-based, but frequent global travelers, entrepreneurs Arnold and Ruth Co. “I would frequently visit stalls and stands where perfume and scented candles were sold. I would sniff and observe. I don’t know why, but that was how I began being drawn to places that smelled nice.”
True to its name, ATIN in English means “ours.” It also an acronym for” Aiming to Inspire a Nation.” Originally created with the balikbayan market and the Filipino community in mind, however, it quickly evolved into a two-pronged company.
On one side, retail — at Kultura branches in SM malls nationwide — flourished with its diverse offerings of body and massage oils, essential oils, custom perfumes for gifts or giveaways. They also carry chic home décor such as canisters and plates decorated with exotic fruit illustrations and Philippine costumes — designs inspired by the works of the father of Philippine painting Damian Domingo preserved in the Singapore National Museum archives.
On the other hand, ATIN pioneered in “scentscaping” — the delicate art of scenting large spaces — where specialized machines disperse bespoke fragrances through air-conditioning ducts of shopping malls and convention centers, hotels and hospitals, banks and offices, and even car showrooms.Founders all Sabrina Co with brothers Marc and Craig before the Louvre Museum in Paris.
Sabrina honed her craft at the famed Charabot Perfumery House in Grasse, France, known as the perfume capital of the world. She combined this expertise with her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the 1870-founded Upstate New York-located Syracuse University, where she studied Theater Management, Art History, the Italian Renaissance, and Italian Business.
Yet, despite a flourishing enterprise, another calling — one closer to her heart — was waiting to take shape.
“I’ve always been absolutely obsessed with my dogs,” she confesses warmly. “I’ve had dogs all my life. My family raised us to love man’s best friend, to treat them with love and care, deep respect, and even humor them. So, in many ways, this transition wasn’t a pivot at all, it was destiny. Creating for dogs feels like coming home.”
This destiny, nurtured alongside her brothers Marc and Craig, gave rise to Puppery, a wellness brand for dogs conceptualized as a dedication to shared childhoods filled with loyal canine companions.
“My brothers and I have always shared two things: A deep love for our dogs and a desire to build something meaningful together. Growing up, dogs were part of our every moment, every memory,” says the trailblazing entrepreneur. “They’ve loved us through things we didn’t have words for. And that’s why we established this, not just as founders but as a family. Because to us, dogs are family.”
With that inspired philosophy, Puppery broke into the wellness market with a distinct mindset. “Most dog owners adore their pets unconditionally. But love doesn’t always translate into care,” the brand asserts.
“Many well-intentioned dog parents don’t fully understand their dog’s physical, emotional, or nutritional needs. That’s not their fault. That’s the industry’s. Puppery was born from the belief that it’s time to reframe the narrative: dog care shouldn’t be about trends or guesswork. It should be about dignity, knowledge, and daily respect.”
Motivated by every dog they’ve ever loved — most recently by their Maltipoo, Nori, who came into their lives in the United Kingdom — the siblings designed their debut line around enrichment chews. This collection of ten carefully formulated, science-backed supplements address everything from gut health to cognitive aging.
“We don’t cut corners. We use premium ingredients. We ensure every product is formulated with purpose.” Already available across the UK and US, the Philippines remains a heartfelt priority for their next expansion.
“We notice how deeply Filipinos love their dogs,” Sabrina adds. “And we’re so excited to bring something worthy of that love.” Looking ahead, the family envisions an expanding collection that includes more supplements and daily care products, and even accessories and curated dining experiences for dogs — all aligned with their wellness-first philosophy.
Let’s hear more about Puppery’s early days:
The launch
“We had the greatest pleasure of launching this summer at the Mount Street Garden Party, hosted by Grosvenor, international property developer, which basically owns the large portion of Mayfair and are landlords to iconic establishments. We partnered with the highly-exclusive private membership club The Twenty Two for our debut. It was the perfect way to introduce a brand built on love, dignity and detail.”
Branding
“In the UK, we’ve seen an abundance of pet products labeled as ‘premium,’ ‘healthy,’ or ‘natural.’ But what’s missing is a deeper framework, a way of thinking about dog care that goes beyond ingredients or aesthetics. That’s the gap we’re addressing.”
Puppery’s belief
“This isn’t just about dogs living longer, healthier lives. It’s about what that does for us as humans: expanding our capacity for empathy, for responsibility, for love. Puppery is a culture of care. And that’s what makes it different.”
Dog care
“Dogs are not of the one-size-fits-all type. Every breed has its own needs, sensitivities, and wellness goals. At Puppery, we start with data, not marketing. We study breed-specific health issues, behavioral patterns, and longevity science. Our goal is simple: to help you love your dog better — through knowledge, through intention and through products that are truly beneficial.”
Challenges
“We’re exploring new grounds, not just as founders in a new market, but as siblings building something together. It’s a unique kind of journey. We’re learning how to bring our individual strengths into one shared vision. More importantly, how to honor each other’s presence, perspectives and pace along the way. And doing this as family? That’s the part we feel most grateful for.”
Building Puppery as a family business
“We’ve always been a family who loves hard. Each other, our dogs, the memories, the mess — all of it. So building Puppery, together as siblings never felt like a business move. It is an extension of how we were raised: To care deeply, to honor what matters and to make room for the ones who can’t speak for themselves.”
For more about Puppery, visit puppery.com or follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @pupperyco.