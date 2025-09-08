A Filipino-owned wellness brand for dogs launches in London

The young yet accomplished Sabrina Co has forever found herself gravitating toward ventures which embody both artistry and heart. As the founder and creative director of ATIN, a proudly Philippine-made line of home fragrances, to initially include reed diffusers, scented candles, and room and linen sprays, she first introduced a vision where scent was a form of identity.

“My fascination with scents started when I was a child,” shares Sabrina, the eldest daughter of Manila-based, but frequent global travelers, entrepreneurs Arnold and Ruth Co. “I would frequently visit stalls and stands where perfume and scented candles were sold. I would sniff and observe. I don’t know why, but that was how I began being drawn to places that smelled nice.”

True to its name, ATIN in English means “ours.” It also an acronym for” Aiming to Inspire a Nation.” Originally created with the balikbayan market and the Filipino community in mind, however, it quickly evolved into a two-pronged company.

On one side, retail — at Kultura branches in SM malls nationwide — flourished with its diverse offerings of body and massage oils, essential oils, custom perfumes for gifts or giveaways. They also carry chic home décor such as canisters and plates decorated with exotic fruit illustrations and Philippine costumes — designs inspired by the works of the father of Philippine painting Damian Domingo preserved in the Singapore National Museum archives.

On the other hand, ATIN pioneered in “scentscaping” — the delicate art of scenting large spaces — where specialized machines disperse bespoke fragrances through air-conditioning ducts of shopping malls and convention centers, hotels and hospitals, banks and offices, and even car showrooms.Founders all Sabrina Co with brothers Marc and Craig before the Louvre Museum in Paris.