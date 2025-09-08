5 contractors face criminal raps

The Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Audit (CoA) on Monday recommended that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) file five criminal cases against contractors involved in anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan.

This follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to hold to account those involved in corruption and collusion in flood control projects, as identified by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon and CoA Chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba in a joint fraud audit.

The list of contractors recommended for criminal charges includes St. Timothy Construction, which handled two projects; Wawao Builders, also with two projects; and SYMS Construction Trading, which was linked to one project.

“This is just the beginning of our effort to clean up the agency. We will ensure that everyone involved is held accountable and faces jail time. We will also coordinate with the Office of the Ombudsman to file criminal charges against those proven to be corrupt within the DPWH,” Dizon said.

He emphasized that while the vast majority of DPWH employees are honest, hardworking, and upright, the “bad eggs” must be removed to allow the agency to move forward.

“The DPWH cannot move forward if we don’t purge the institution of these corrupt individuals. That is my commitment to the President and to our fellow Filipinos. We will not stop until this is done,” he said.