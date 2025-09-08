32nd National PR Congress 2025 shaping up to be a must-attend event for communication leaders

That is why this year, the 32nd National PR Congress returns on September 11 and 12 at Solaire Resort North, with relevant and thought-provoking discussions led by communication leaders, innovators, and thinkers for two days of critical conversations. Organized by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), the Congress has long been regarded as the local PR industry’s flagship event.

The 2025 theme, “Plot Twist: Unraveling Today’s PR Paradox,” captures the very nature of the practice today. PR pros are asked to deliver big campaigns with leaner budgets, prove intangible value in the boardroom, humanize big data while adopting new technologies, and pursue authenticity in an age where AI threatens to overwhelm human voice.

“We are faced with challenges from every side, and how we respond to these challenges will shape our industry for years to come,” PRSP Vice President External and 32nd National PR Congress Chairman Norman Agatep, APR said. “We have designed this year’s PR Congress to address the needs of the modern PR professional while anticipating how we can best reshape the practice to become better suited to meet the demands of our stakeholders in this quickly evolving space.”

The roster of speakers underscores the depth and diversity of perspectives on offer. David Guerrero, Creative Chairman of BBDO Guerrero, will discuss “Million Dollar Question: Can you achieve big PR with a small budget?” where he will examine how creative strategy and resourcefulness can deliver impact even when spending is limited.

Jel Directo, President of the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines, will tackle the persuasive muscle of today’s content creators in “The Influencer Era: from obscurity to mainstream territory.” Miko David, Managing Partner at David & Golyat, will focus on showing and proving value to senior leadership in “What’s Your ROI? Defending your work’s worth to the C-suite.” Cliff Eala, CEO of BS World, will navigate the balance between automation and authenticity in “Data, Technology & the Human Touch: Finding the right balance.”

Newly minted Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez will share his thoughts through his keynote on the evolving role of communication amid disruptions in the industry today.

Panels will dive into enduring debates and timely concerns. Kantar Media Philippines’ Managing Director Jay Bautista, Carma’s Business Development Director Tina Tinio, and Media Meter’s CEO Doy Roque will take on “Perpetual Debate: Quantity vs. quality? Frequency vs. reach?”—a discussion on the metrics that matter most.

In “Purpose for the Sake of Purpose: How authentic are cause-driven strategies?” Dave Devilles of the Society of Sustainability Practitioners PH, Shawntel Nieto of Sustainability PH, and Harris Guevarra of Drink Communications will examine how brands can stay credible in their advocacy work.

Kane Errol Choa, APR, VP for Corporate Communications of ABS-CBN Corporation; Jingjing Romero, Independent PR Consultant; Ed Timbungco, APR, Part-time Professor at San Beda; and Barry Barrientos, Part-time Lecturer at University of the Philippines Manila, will connect academia and the demands of the profession in “Mind the Gap: Aligning PR education and industry need.”

Roby Alampay of PLDT, Albert Cuadrante of Union Bank of the Philippines, Gino Borromeo of Ayala Corporation, and Bingo Soriano of BASC Consulting International Corporation, meanwhile, will tackle “People Power: How much control do consumers really have over my brand?”—a look at brand management in an age of empowered audiences.

Beyond the sessions, the program reflects the broader anxieties and aspirations of the industry. Practitioners are challenged to measure work that is often intangible, to engage consumers whose trust is more difficult to earn, and to lead teams in an environment where talent retention and work-life balance remain constant pressures.

“Our work now demands fluency in both human connection and data-driven insight. This Congress is about finding the balance that allows us to remain relevant, credible, and impactful, no matter how the landscape shifts,” Agatep explained.

That drive to keep the practice of PR relevant is what defines the National PR Congress. Each year, it gathers the profession’s most respected voices to confront the challenges of the moment and map out the road ahead.

“We have brought together stalwarts, thought leaders, and game changers for this year’s National PR Congress. We hope these discussions will inspire action and meaningful transformation in how we do things,” PRSP President Ma. Luisa Sebastian, APR, said.

That commitment to relevance is what cements the Congress as the must-attend event for communication leaders. Attendees don’t just gain insights; they gain foresight. The event helps practitioners navigate paradoxes that are not abstract but present in the conduct of the profession.

“This Congress is not just about sharing best practices; it’s about sharpening our ability to anticipate what comes next. We want delegates to leave with a clearer sense of direction, ready to tackle the challenges that define our profession today,” Sebastian added.

The Congress also provides unmatched networking opportunities, drawing participants from agencies, corporations, government, academe, and nonprofits.

“At a time when communication is in flux, action is demanded. The 32nd National PR Congress offers the rare chance to step back, reflect, and engage with peers on where the industry is heading, and what role every practitioner must play in that journey,” Agatep explained.