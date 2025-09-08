3 Bataan PNCOs feted

CAMP TOLENTINO, Bataan — Three police officers were awarded commendations for their outstanding operational accomplishments during a ceremony at the Bataan Police Provincial Office on Monday.

The recognition is aimed at boosting morale and encouraging public service among personnel.

The awarding ceremony was held during the traditional Monday flag-raising at Camp PFC Cirilo S. Tolentino in Balanga City, Bataan, according to Col. Marites A. Salvadora, the Bataan police director. Lt. Col. Nestor T. Chavez, the deputy provincial director for administration, presided over the event on behalf of the provincial director.

Police Corporal Rusty M. Diciano of the Orani Municipal Police Station, Police Corporal Jayson G. Capiendo of the Samal Municipal Police Station and Patrolman Elineth C. Alva of the Hermosa Municipal Police Station were honored for their commitment to public safety and effective law enforcement.

Salvadora said the event, which was attended by police and non-uniformed personnel from the Bataan Provincial Headquarters, fostered morale and welfare.

Chavez commended the awardees and reminded all personnel about the importance of camp cleanliness, personal discipline and punctuality.

He said these core values contribute to both individual professionalism and the overall efficiency of the Bataan PNP.