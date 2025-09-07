Zubiri presses for full transparency on ‘small bicam’ budget amendments

Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri is calling for full transparency and the release of names of those responsible for alleged insertions and last-minute amendments in the national budget.

Zubiri, a former Senate President, categorically denied any involvement in the contentious budget insertions during his term, stressing that he never meddled in bicameral deliberations and had no hand in the so-called “small bicam,” where many of the questionable amendments were allegedly made.

“I have always maintained — let’s release the names of all the proponents of these insertions during the bicam,” Zubiri, a former Senate President, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Imposibleng walang sponsor nyan sa small bicam (It is impossible, it has no sponsor from the small bicam) where a lot of the amendments were done. We should find out if that’s from a congressman or a senator, and from whom,” he continued.

Zubiri said that the chairs of the appropriations committees in both the Senate and the House of Representatives possess these records and should be able to clarify the origin of each amendment.

“Lahat ng (All) requests for amendments, whether institutional or local, are given to the Chair of the Committee. Never, as Senate President, did I meddle with any list or request from any member of the Senate,” he emphasized.

Zubiri also pointed out that he never participated in any of the meetings of the "small bicam"—a smaller, less transparent group within the bicameral conference committee that finalizes the budget bill.

“I never meddled in the bicam, nor have I attended any small bicam. You would be able to get answers from the Committee of Appropriations of both houses,” he said.

The senator's statement comes amid renewed public scrutiny and internal congressional friction over alleged "pork barrel"-like insertions in the 2025 national budget, some of which are suspected to benefit select lawmakers or contractors.

Senators Ping Lacson and Risa Hontiveros earlier questioned anomalous fund allocations and the lack of transparency in the final stages of budget deliberations.

Zubiri's remarks may increase pressure on the current leadership of the appropriations committees in both chambers to open records to public scrutiny and disclose which lawmakers proposed specific amendments.

Zubiri also noted that the Congress’ Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO) has access to the records.

“LBRMO ang may alam kung yan ay amendment ng Senator or Congressman during the small Bicam meeting,” he said, reiterating his support for transparency and accountability in public spending.