Window pain

Precautions should be taken when camping, especially in the mountains. A woman and her friends were camping in the Mogollon Rim near the Forest Lakes community in Coconino County, northern Arizona, USA, on 30 August. It was around midnight when she reportedly went out of the campsite to go to a restroom.

Darkness apparently prevented her from seeing the edge of the Rim, and she accidentally fell 120 feet from a cliff to her death, Arizona news outlets reported. The county sheriff responded to the accident and organized the recovery of the victim’s body.

Falling from a building can be as fatal as falling from a cliff. On 20 August, in a housing complex in Brooklyn, New York, a nurse was visiting a tenant of the NYCHA building along Avenue V in the Sheepshead Bay community when she stumbled on a boy on the ground, ABC 7 reported.

The boy apparently fell from the window of their apartment and suffered head trauma and a broken arm. The five-year-old youngster, who was conscious and talking, was taken by the family and neighbors to Maimonides Hospital.

He miraculously survived the accidental fall from the fifth floor of the building where he lived with his mom and two siblings, ages 12 and 13, New York Post reported.