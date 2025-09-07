Vietnam marks strength with VinFast

On Vietnam’s 80th National Day, the country did more than march. It showed how far its car industry has come. VinFast rolled out two very different machines that told the same story of rising capability, from an armored state car to open-top parade SUVs.

Inside the new Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi, a steel-plated Lac Hong 900 LX sat under bright lights with its scars visible. The bodywork bore marks from bullets and blasts, proof of what it had endured before this public debut. The display tied into an exhibition that looks back to the August Revolution of 1945 and the founding of the modern republic, and it also pointed to what Vietnam can build today.

A few streets away, a second scene unfolded. Open-top VinFast VF 9s, built for ceremonial use, moved across the parade grounds as military and police units rehearsed for the program. The armored car and the open-top EVs did not share a stage, yet together they sent a clear message. One company can now handle needs that stretch from head-of-state protection to public ceremony. As analyst Đinh Văn Nam put it, Vietnam now stands alongside the limited number of countries that produce cars under their own brands.