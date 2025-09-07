UdM president retains post

The Universidad de Manila (UdM) Board of Regents unanimously reelected Dr. Felma Carlos-Tria as the university’s president for a new term, the school announced recently.

Tria was first appointed to complete the unexpired term of her predecessor, Malou Tiquia.

During her four-year tenure, the university achieved significant milestones, including its first inclusion in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for 2025.

UdM was recognized among more than 2,300 universities worldwide, performing well in categories related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically on “No Poverty,” “Gender Equality,” “Partnerships for the Goals,” and “Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.”

Under Tria’s leadership, UdM’s 18 undergraduate programs earned Certificates of Program Compliance from the Commission on Higher Education, while the university also received a Level II Accreditation from the Association of Local Colleges and Universities-Commission on Accreditation.

The school also reported strong passing rates for its 2025 graduates in licensure exams, including 92.41 percent in Criminology, 83.33 percent in Nursing, and a 100 percent pass rate for Professional Teachers.

The university has also focused on expanding its international partnerships, signing over 30 agreements in May 2025 alone with institutions across Asia and Russia for research, curriculum development, and academic exchange.

Also, UdM has strengthened its research culture, with over 100 faculty members presenting their work at national and international conferences.

Tria’s vision extends to community engagement and student welfare as UdM distributed over P171 million in Social Amelioration Program funds to more than 20,000 students from 2023 to 2025.

The university also provided P3.5 million to 1,817 graduates to help their transition into the workforce. The school’s Associate in Barangay Governance Program has also trained 50 local officials in various governance skills.

In a move to enhance its technological capabilities, UdM inaugurated the Amb. Francis Chua Technology Wing in May 2024, a facility intended to be a hub for technology-driven education and research.

“From Manila to the world, UdM has shown that local universities can leave a global mark,” Tria said. “By aligning its programs with the UN SDGs, UdM is not only transforming the lives of its students but also contributing to national progress and international dialogue.”