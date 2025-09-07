Two planes grounded at Bicol Airport prompt NOTAM

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) at Bicol International Airport (BIA) on Sunday after two commercial aircraft were grounded for technical inspection and maintenance.

A Cebu Pacific plane has been parked at BIA’s Bay 1 since Wednesday, 3 September, for a manufacturer-recommended inspection, while another aircraft reported technical issues on Saturday and was moved to Taxiway B to minimize congestion.

The NOTAM took effect from 12:06 PM on 7 September until 8:00 PM on 9 September.

CAAP Director General Raul Del Rosario said BIA management was ordered to implement measures to reduce passenger inconvenience and improve flight handling.

The Department of Transportation and CAAP are coordinating with airlines to manage passenger flow and maintain airport operations.