Tiangco, Garbin go toe-to-toe

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco’s relentless tirades against Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co over the alleged P13.8-billion “insertions” in this year’s budget reek of “personal vendetta” rather than legitimate concern, according to Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin.

Garbin told the DAILY TRIBUNE that Tiangco’s accusations were probably fueled by his failed bid for the speakership and his ambition to chair the powerful appropriations panel.

“If he’s all about transparency and accountability, then he should investigate his own backyard, where those very popular flood control contractors, involved in the ghost projects, were awarded contracts. If I hadn’t exposed it, the public wouldn’t know about it,” Garbin said.

Garbin alleged that Tiangco himself made insertions totaling more than P529 million, most of which went to flood control projects. He cited St. Timothy Construction Corporation and Syms Construction Trading, which bagged nearly half a billion pesos in Navotas contracts.

Tiangco countered that Syms’ flood control project was already completed and that St. Timothy’s flood mitigation and bridge retrofitting works were ongoing.

He added he was “more than willing to be investigated by an independent commission because I’m not a cong-tractor,” referring to a congressman-contractor mix.