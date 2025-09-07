Thrilled over ‘Thrilla’

Eumir Marcial has arrived in the United States for a six-week training camp geared towards his 29 October appearance in the 50th year celebration of the Thrilla in Manila.

The camp was arranged by Marcial’s chief representative Sen Gibbons, who immediately booked him a ticket for Las Vegas when it was all clear that the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist’s slot in the Thrilla card became official.

The unbeaten Marcial boasts of a 6-0 win-loss card with four knockouts and is being groomed not just by Gibbons but by Manny Pacquiao as a potential world champion.

In fact, Marcial was on the receiving end of Pacquiao’s pointers while they trained in Los Angeles and Las Vegas a couple of months back.

Pacquiao even told the 29-year-old native of Zamboanga that he would personally train him once he secures an elusive world title shot.

At Las Vegas airport on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), Marcial was met by veteran trainer Joven Jimenez, who will preside over his training in the coming weeks.

Marcial blasted out Bernard Joseph of the US last July during the undercard of Pacquiao’s near-victory against Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand.

Gibbons swears Marcial will fully concentrate on his professional career after moonlighting as an amateur the last five years owing to national team commitments.

Turning pro in December 2020 in Los Angeles, Marcial has fought just five times after his first fight in the punch-for-pay ranks.

By the end of next year, Gibbons expects Marcial to contend for the world middleweight crown.

“I have a four-fight plan beginning with this next month’s Thrilla fight,” said Gibbons, who is spearheading the Thrilla festivities alongside the tandem of Marife Barrera and Len Tomas of Blow-By-Blow and Liza Elorde and the Araneta Group led by Jorge Araneta.

Personages with strong links to the Thrilla that saw Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier rumble for 14 torrid rounds, are coming over to add luster to the affair.