Tenorio bids Ginebra goodbye

LA Tenorio announced his formal retirement, bidding goodbye to a colorful professional career that saw him draining game-winners, winning championships, representing the country and even battling cancer.

In a heartfelt post on social media late Saturday, the 41-year-old Tenorio expressed his gratitude to his team, Barangay Ginebra, before declaring his readiness to face the new chapter of his career as head coach of Magnolia in the coming 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) this October.

Since his appointment last July, Tenorio had been running the practices of the Hotshots. Last night, he made his first official act as Magnolia head coach when he announced its pick in the Annual Rookie Draft.

“As much as I would like to believe my work is not done and would love to play for Ginebra, opportunities and circumstances arise,” Tenorio said.

“With the utmost trust and love of the San Miguel management, my family and I believe it is best to take this opportunity and step into this next chapter of my life in the world of basketball — coaching.”

Tenorio truly had an impressive career.

After playing high school under the legendary coach Ato Badolato at San Beda University and college under multi-titled mentor Norman Black at Ateneo de Manila University, Tenorio was drafted fourth by San Miguel Beer in 2006. He joined Tim Cone at Alaska after two years, where he won his first PBA title in 2010.

Tenorio joined Ginebra in 2012 and got reunited with Cone three years later, paving the way for him to win seven more championships.

But after so much success on the court, both in the PBA and the international arena, Tenorio announced that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2023. The San Miguel Corporation (SMC) management helped him in his battle until he was declared cancer-free after six months.

Tenorio wrapped up his playing career on a high note when he knocked down a dramatic three-pointer in Game 6 of their Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinals against San Miguel. A few weeks later, SMC sports director announced that he will be serving as Magnolia head coach replacing Chito Victolero.

“In my new chapter as coach, I will continue to give my best and serve the game I love,” Tenorio said, adding that Ginebra will be in good hands with Cone still at the helm and a new breed of leaders like Scottie Thompson and RJ Abarrientos.

“As I remain a part of the PBA family, this is not goodbye. Paalam sa jersey, pero hindi sa puso.”