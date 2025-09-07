Tallest vertical 4PH dev’t gets SHFC nod

State-owned Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) has approved two new projects under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), bringing the total number of beneficiary families to more than 2,500 across the country.

The ECMP is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program being implemented by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development headed by Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

The lot acquisition for the Pagkakaisang Maralita ng Antipolo (PAMANA) Phase II Homeowners Association Inc. in Barangay San Roque, Antipolo City, Rizal received the green light from president and CEO Federico Laxa, together with members of the Credit Committee on 4 September at the agency’s head office in Makati. Also approved was the Msgr. Eddie L. Eleazar Village homeowners association (HoA) in Tagkawayan, Quezon.

PAMANA will benefit 93 members from both the formal and informal sectors, including nurses, clerks, construction workers, delivery riders, vendors and online sellers. Msgr. Eddie L. Eleazar Village, on the other hand, is composed of 210 families, with members working as office personnel, govt employees, OFWs, teachers, farmers and fisherfolk.

Aim is dignified communities

Laxa emphasized the significance of each project approval in advancing SHFC’s mission. “Our swift approval of new ECMP matters — not just as numbers, but as real opportunities for Filipino families to finally achieve safe, dignified, and sustainable communities,” he said. “Every project we approve brings us closer to realizing the vision of President Marcos that no one is left behind in housing.”

To date, 14 ECMP projects have been approved over the past month. More projects are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks, in line with the directive of Secretary Aliling to award the lots to the initial batch of ECMP beneficiaries by October this year.