Taiwanese firm builds $4.3M facility in Batangas

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced that Taiwan-based Aromate Industries has formed a local subsidiary, Aromate PH Assets Corporation, to invest $4.3 million in a manufacturing facility inside an economic zone in Batangas.

Aromate signed a Registration Agreement with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) in Taipei on 25 August for a new plant at the LIMA Technology Center, marking its expansion in the Philippines following the start of commercial operations in 2024. The expanded facility will bolster Aromate’s manufacturing footprint in air-care products for regional and global markets.

The new plant targets growing demand in Southeast Asia and beyond and is expected to generate jobs for Filipinos.

PEZA Director General Tereso Panga recognized the investment as a significant stride in attracting more Taiwanese firms to the Philippines.

“This is a significant development as we continue to welcome more Taiwan companies setting up operations in the Philippines, generating opportunities for both local and international markets,” said PEZA Director General Tereso Panga.

Anthony Rivera, Trade Representative and Director for Commercial Affairs for PTIC-Taipei, also expressed confidence that the company would bring opportunities not only in product manufacturing but also in R&D for innovative fragrance and air-care products.

Meanwhile, Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chair Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil underscored the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investments.

“MECO fully supports companies like Aromate as they expand to the Philippines. We are committed to making it easier to do business and to foster stronger industrial partnerships between the Philippines and Taiwan,” Chair Velicaria-Garafil affirmed.

As DTI’s trade and investment promotion arm in Taiwan, PTIC–Taipei continues to facilitate high-impact partnerships and investment linkages across priority sectors.

PEZA said several Taiwanese companies are also entering ecozones: