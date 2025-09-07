Taiwanese firm builds $4.3-M Batangas facility

The Department of Trade and Industry has announced the entry of Taiwan-based Aromate Industries, forming a local subsidiary, Aromate PH Assets Corporation, which would pour in $4.3 million (P240.8 million) investment to put up a manufacturing facility inside an economic zone in Batangas.

Aromate Industries had earlier signed a registration agreement with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) in Taipei on 25 August for the construction of a new facility at the LIMA Technology Center in Batangas, following the commencement of its commercial operations in 2024.

The expanded facility will further strengthen Aromate’s manufacturing footprint in air care products for both regional and global markets.

With its new plant, it targets the growing Southeast Asian market and broader global demand, and is also expected to generate new jobs for Filipinos.

PEZA director general Tereso Panga recognized the investment as a significant stride in attracting more Taiwanese firms to the Philippines.

“This is a significant development as we continue to welcome more Taiwan companies setting up operations in the Philippines, generating opportunities for both local and international markets,” Panga added.

Anthony Rivera, trade representative and director for commercial affairs for PTIC-Taipei, also expressed confidence that the company would bring more opportunities not only in product manufacturing but also in research and development for innovative fragrance and air care products.

Meanwhile, MECO chairperson Cheloy Garafil underscored the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investments.

“MECO fully supports companies like Aromate as they expand to the Philippines. We are committed to making it easier to do business and to foster stronger industrial partnerships between the Philippines and Taiwan,” Garafil affirmed.

As DTI’s official trade and investment promotion arm in Taiwan, PTIC-Taipei continues to facilitate high-impact partnerships and investment linkages, supporting industrial collaboration and market expansion across priority sectors.

Other Taiwanese firms

PEZA said various Taiwanese firms are also entering the country’s ecozone, including a Taiwan-based consumer electronics manufacturer that is preparing a one-hectare site in Batangas with a $5–$6 million investment.

The project is expected to create around 300 jobs and commence operations by November 2025, supplying major global clients seeking new production bases.