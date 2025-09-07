Sulit ang pangungulit!

After years of waiting and enduring uncertainty, alongside 15 committee hearings, the long-overdue release of the remaining P6.7 billion Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) claims is finally happening.

This milestone is not only a relief for me and my fellow public servants who have pushed tirelessly for this cause, but, most importantly, it is a triumph for our modern-day heroes, our healthcare workers. They bravely served on the frontlines at the height of the pandemic, risking their health and lives to protect ours.

Indeed, sulit ang ating pangungulit (Our persistence paid off). Still, we will never stop monitoring, following up, and urging the concerned agencies until we secure the total release of all unpaid HEA claims. Services rendered na po ito at pinagpawisan ng ating healthcare workers (These are services already rendered, and our healthcare workers worked hard and sweated for them)!

I extend my deepest gratitude to the Department of Budget and Management, headed by Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa Jr., for standing up and fighting for our healthcare workers. This victory will not be possible without your patience, persistence, and dedication to ensuring that our healthcare workers receive what they rightfully deserve.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, there is no room for my happiness as I have always reiterated that addressing these unpaid allowances should take precedence over other programs, and now, it is happening. We will continue to monitor the payment of the HEA to ensure that qualified healthcare workers receive what they deserve.

The HEA, under Republic Act 11712, also known as the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act, serves as financial recognition for healthcare workers’ service during emergencies, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, when medical frontliners risked their health and safety to care for the public.

To recall, whenever I am invited to gatherings of healthcare workers, I always hear their chant “HEA, HEA, HEA.” It pained me to know that they had to wait for compensation for the work they had almost risked their lives for.

But now, I look forward to going and meeting our frontline workers and telling them that they no longer have to shout and plead for their HEAs. Your voices have been heard.

To our healthcare professionals, thank you for your endless sacrifices and hard work. We would not be able to survive the pandemic without your care. The Filipino people looked up to all of you and saluted you for being courageous and strong amid the challenges that our country has faced. You were our hope amid adversity. Also, apologies for the delays, but rest assured, we will work together to serve you better.

Remember, my office is always open for all of you, and I will do what I can, in my own capacity, to help and deliver to my kababayans.

My fellow Filipinos, as your senator, I am one with the whole nation in praying that we overcome the seemingly unending problem of floods. And as we continue to reel from its devastating effects, I once again strongly urge the national government to make sure the nation’s budget is no longer wasted on ghost projects and useless flood control projects. We need to prioritize projects and programs that are truly beneficial to the people, including mandatory evacuation centers, hospitals and health centers.

Let us all be vigilant! As legislators, we in the Senate will keep a watchful eye and safeguard the people’s resources. This is our mandate from the Filipino people.

Aside from the committee hearings we had the previous week, on 6 September, we attended the Kiwanis Southern Philippine District 50th Annual District Convention in Davao City with District Governor James Go.

Meanwhile, the previous week, the Malasakit Team went to the grassroots community to aid the Filipino people in need, as they gave immediate assistance to nine families affected by a fire accident in Basey, Samar.

We also provided relief assistance to a total of 744 beneficiaries who were affected by the previous typhoon “Kristine” in Looc, Occidental Mindoro. The Malasakit Team also collaborated with the national government to enable beneficiaries to access post-disaster shelter assistance for households with totally damaged houses, helping them rebuild through a program we had advocated for.

The Malasakit Team also attended the opening of the Super Health Center in Balagtas, Bulacan.

I am overjoyed with the progress as all our healthcare workers could receive the fruit of their hard work, and I will continue to support and serve the Filipino people with the best of my ability, dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ang na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos.