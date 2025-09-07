Stranded fishermen rescued by Marines

A detachment of Philippine Marines rescued three fishermen who were stranded at sea for nearly two days on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Philippine Marine Corps, personnel from Marine Battalion Landing Team-9 (MBLT-9) found the men floating in their wooden canoes around 8:30 a.m.

The fishermen were identified as Romeo H. Carta, 50; Rojin A. Santillan, 28; and Axel C. Gonzaga, 30, all from Barangay San Piro, Malayan, Batangas.

The men told their rescuers they had become separated from their mother boat due to rough seas.

Reports also said that the Marines provided them with food, water and medical assistance before coordinating with the Philippine Navy to arrange for the fishermen’s retrieval by their mother boat.

“This incident highlights the unwavering commitment of the Philippine Marine Corps to safeguarding lives and upholding maritime security in the West Philippine Sea,” the statement said, “ensuring the protection of both territorial waters and Filipino fisherfolks.”