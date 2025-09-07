SPD reports drop in index crimes

The Southern Police District (SPD) has recorded a decline in major index crimes, based on the latest Crime Incident Recording and Analysis System data covering 21 June to the present.

Index crimes include offenses against persons — murder, homicide, physical injury, and rape — and against property such as robbery, theft, carnapping, and cattle rustling.

Latest figures show physical injury cases fell by 10 percent, from 29 to 26. Rape cases dropped by 33 percent, from 57 to 39. Carnapped motor vehicles decreased by 17 percent, from six to five, while carnapped motorcycles fell by 33 percent, from 15 to 10.

Complex crimes — single acts that constitute two or more offenses—also decreased.

Police officials attributed the decline to sustained operations against street crimes, patrols in high-risk areas, and tighter coordination among precincts. The drop in carnapping cases, in particular, was linked to intensified monitoring of terminals and checkpoints.

Acting District Director PBGen. Randy Arceo said the figures reflect the outcome of enforcement measures within the district.

The SPD covers the cities of Makati, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Taguig, and Muntinlupa. Officials said they will continue tracking crime trends and stepping up visibility controls.